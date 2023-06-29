Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Decreases By 88.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 16.40. 92,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.20 and a 200 day moving average of 16.13. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 17.89.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
