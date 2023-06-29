Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Decreases By 88.3%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMEZ stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 16.40. 92,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.20 and a 200 day moving average of 16.13. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

