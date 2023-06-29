Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Declines By 83.7%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CompoSecure Trading Down 5.9 %
CMPOW opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
