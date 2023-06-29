Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Declines By 83.7%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CompoSecure Trading Down 5.9 %

CMPOW opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompoSecure stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMPOW Free Report ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

