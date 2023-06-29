Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Declines By 64.5%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CULP opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

