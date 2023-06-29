Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Grows By 900.0%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DALS opened at $10.28 on Thursday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 21.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.