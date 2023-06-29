Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Grows By 276.5%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

