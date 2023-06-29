Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declines By 74.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 164.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 430,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 267,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

