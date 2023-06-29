Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 82.8%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

Shares of ECTM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,626. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 87.57% and a return on equity of 62.00%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Featured Stories

