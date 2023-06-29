Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declines By 96.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.9939 dividend. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

