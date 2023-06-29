Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 90.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 331.58%.
