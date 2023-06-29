Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 90.5%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a P/E ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 331.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 87,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Read More

