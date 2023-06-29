Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Grows By 250.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

