Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Grows By 816.7%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1829 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.