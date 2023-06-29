Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Declines By 97.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

