Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Decreases By 75.0%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYW. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hywin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hywin by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hywin by 164.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Hywin stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Hywin has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.