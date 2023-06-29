Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Grows By 466.7%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDBA remained flat at $5.34 on Thursday. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 749.33% and a negative return on equity of 166.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

