Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Rises By 900.0%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
IVCA remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp India Acquisition
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.