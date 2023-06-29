Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Rises By 232.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, an increase of 232.8% from the May 31st total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 203,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

