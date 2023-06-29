Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Drops By 87.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Konecranes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRY remained flat at $7.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Konecranes has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.
Konecranes Company Profile
