Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Drops By 79.4%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
FSTR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.18 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
