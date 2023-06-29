Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Expands By 306.7%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 9,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

