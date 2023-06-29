Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Drops By 66.7%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of MPFRY stock remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Mapfre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1327 dividend. This is an increase from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

