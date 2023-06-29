Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Grows By 357.3%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 357.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,231. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.3172 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.