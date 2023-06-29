Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Expands By 226.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

MGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 120,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,125. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.