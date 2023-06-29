Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Decreases By 81.8%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Micron Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Micron Solutions stock remained flat at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. Micron Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.

