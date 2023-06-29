Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Expands By 273.7%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nichias Stock Performance
NICFF stock remained flat at $22.90 on Thursday. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.
About Nichias
