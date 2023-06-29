Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 94.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NN Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNGRY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

