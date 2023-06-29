Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 94.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NN Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
NN Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7848 per share. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Read More
