Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW) Declines By 85.0%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,734. Oxbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

