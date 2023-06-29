Short Interest in Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Increases By 300.0%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Permex Petroleum stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 3,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Permex Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 453.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

