Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 85.2%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $86,000.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PHT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 69,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,075. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
