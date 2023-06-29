Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Increases By 300.0%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PWUP stock remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

