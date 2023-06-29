Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Drops By 96.8%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Saipem Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Saipem has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

