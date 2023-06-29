Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 344.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 344.5% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

