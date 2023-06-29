Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Drops By 90.6%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 101,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,472. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRxADE HEALTH ( NASDAQ:MEDS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.60). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 272.11% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on TRxADE HEALTH from $37.50 to $26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About TRxADE HEALTH

(Free Report)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which offers price transparency, purchasing capabilities, and other value-added services; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.