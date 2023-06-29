Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,725,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,658,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 221,399 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $1,311,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

