Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,725,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 3,658,021 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $6.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.