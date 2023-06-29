Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Siegfried Price Performance

SGFEF opened at $761.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $748.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.87. Siegfried has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $761.00.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

