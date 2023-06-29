Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $17.28 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.