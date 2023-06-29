Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $99.99.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.