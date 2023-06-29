Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 402,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

