SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $272.87 million and $20.40 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22262175 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $26,815,583.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

