Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEAD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS LEAD opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

