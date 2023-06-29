Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Financial Analysis

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $23.05 million 0.90 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Nerdy $162.66 million 4.21 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -9.51

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Volatility and Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Nerdy beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

(Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.