Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Short Interest Up 408.7% in June

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

SKYE stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.