SL Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 4.8% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.