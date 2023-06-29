SL Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

