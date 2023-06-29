SL Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

