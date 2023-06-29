SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.14. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,978 shares changing hands.

SMG Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

