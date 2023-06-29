Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading Up 5.7%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 30,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $830.80 million, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Snap One by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Snap One by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.