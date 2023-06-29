Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

