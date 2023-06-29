Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of SOMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.30. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

