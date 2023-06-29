SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.21. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 18,631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

SPAR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

See Also

