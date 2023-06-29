SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,736,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

